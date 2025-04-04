The website of Brady's K9 Fund describes police K9s as specially bred service dogs who undergo extensive training, enabling them to assist their human partners with a variety of important tasks, including narcotic detection.

State Police recently utilized one of their K9 officers to help make a big drug bust in New York's Hudson Valley Thursday night, according to a police report.

The suspect is facing numerous charges, including felony 1st degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. New York State Police say that the investigation is ongoing

New York State Police Make Cocaine & Fentanyl Arrest On Thruway

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 3, at approximately 9:08 PM, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2024 Buick traveling northbound on the New York State Thruway, in the town of Lloyd, for multiple traffic violations.

During the stop, troopers said they interviewed the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as a 57-year-old man from Schenectady. State Police K9 Kell conducted an exterior search of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of over 800 grams of cocaine, one gram of fentanyl, more than $1,900 dollars, and other paraphernalia.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Highland for processing. He was later arraigned in the Town of Lloyd Court Centralized Arraignment Part and remanded to Ulster County Jail.

