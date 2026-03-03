Mid-Hudson Bridge Construction to Last Through 2027

As the Mid-Hudson Bridge prepares for its 100th birthday in 2030, work is being done to make sure it lasts through the next century.

The bridge, which connects Highland and Poughkeepsie across the Hudson River, was a marvel of its time when it was opened in 1930. The span still carries thousands of vehicles every day, making it one of the busiest crossings in the region.

Work Begins on Mid-Hudson Bridge

At the end of 2025, major work began on the east approach of the Mid-Hudson Bridge. The New York State Bridge Authority awarded a $34.4 million contract to rehabilitate deteriorated sections of the roadway and spans on the Poughkeepsie side.

With spring on the way, that work will really begin to ramp up (no pun intended) this summer. According to Minosca Alcantara and Chris Steber of the New York State Bridge Authority, crews will fill viaducts with lightweight concrete for better structural support, remove and replace decks on five mini-spans, install a precast deck system for smoother driving, manage lead abatement and repaint the steel arch over the Metro-North Railroad tracks.

The work stretches from the Route 9 on and off ramps to the former toll house on the east side of the bridge.

Timeline and Traffic

Construction is already underway and is expected to run through the summer of 2027. So far, most of the work has taken place underneath the bridge deck, but soon you'll see more crews on the east side of the bridge.

The good news is that commuters will still be able to drive across the bridge during most of the project. The NYSBA assures drivers that the current two-lane setup, with a reversible center lane for rush hours, will stay in place through peak travel times.

At least one lane in each direction will stay open during non-peak hours. Alternating lane closures and some nighttime detours could happen, but officials say major backups won’t be the norm.

Watch Out for Construction Workers

The NYSBA urges drivers to watch for posted signs, slow down in work zones, and check 511NY or NYSBA social feeds for updates to ensure workers stay safe and drivers don't run into any unexpected closures.

As the bridge nears its 100th birthday, this temporary inconvenience will help make one of the Hudson Valley’s most important crossings safe for generations to come.

