New York State Police say they arrested an upper Hudson Valley man after a brief foot pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The local man is facing a number of charges, including 3rd degree criminal possession of a controlled substance narcotic drug intent to sell, says offcials.

According to the website of Tilem & Associates, PC, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree is a Class B felony. In New York, Class B felonies carry a maximum sentence between one to nine years in jail and a fine of up to $30,000.

New York State Police Arrest Greene County Man On Felony Drug Charges

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 21, at approximately 4:31 PM. members of Troop F Community Stabilization Unit observed a 2015 Nissan Altima operating in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws in the village of Catskill, NY.

Troopers said they initiated a traffic stop and interviewed the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, who they identified as 39-year-old man from Catskill. But as the investigation progressed, the suspect fled on foot. A brief foot pursuit ensued, and troopers said they successfully apprehended the man shortly thereafter.

Upon arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of approximately 28.5 grams of crack and cocaine bags.

The suspect was charged with numerous violations, including felonies, and was arraigned at the Town of Catskill Court. The man was later released on his own recognizance, with a pending future court date for criminal proceedings.

