A woman from New York was arrested after police say she was found in possessing cocaine. The arrest occurred Sunday after officials say the suspect was pulled over on one of the are's most heavily traveled parkways. The woman is facing multiple charges, including 5th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Drug abuse has long been a major problem in the United States, as fentanyl and other opioids are only exasperating the already existing crisis, says the Council on Foreign Relations.

The problem has hit home in New York state as well, as 3,026 people across the state died of drug overdoses in 2022, according to numbers compiled by NYC.gov.

That is the highest number of deaths since reporting began in 2000.

New York Woman Allegedly Busted With Cocaine On Taconic State Parkway

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 30, troopers arrested a 27-year-old Bronx woman. The arrest occurred after a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2024 Toyota on the Taconic State Parkway in LaGrange, upon observing the vehicle commit multiple traffic violations.

Troopers say that upon approaching the vehicle, they identified the driver, who was later found to be in possession of approximately 9.2 grams of cocaine.

The suspect was arrested and transported to SP Poughkeepsie for processing and released on an appearance ticket returnable to Town of LaGrange Court.