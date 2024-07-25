Big things happening at Moonburger!

Most know by now my love for Moonburger, the greatest burger I've ever had. The popular plant-based Hudson Valley burger joint has three Hudson Valley locations (Kingston, New Paltz, and Poughkeepsie).

The Poughkeepsie spot inside the Chestnut Market inside the Mobil on Rt 9 opened back in April.

Just last month, WPDH was part of a Grand Opening Summer Celebration event at the Moonburger at 2605 South Rd (Rt 9) in Poughkeepsie, NY where we gave away FREE Moonburger for a year!

The amazing Poughkeepsie location that some say looks like something out of Star Trek had an official ribbon cutting ceremony recently with both the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce on hand to celebrate the first plant-based burger stop in a gas station, on the planet.

Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce took to social media and thanked Frank Castella and the crew at the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce for planning and hosting, what they called, such an "energizing ribbon-cutting event."

They also went on to congratulate owner and founder Jeremy Robinson-Leon and the whole team at Moonburger on the third location (Poughkeepsie) and on the successful recent opening of store number 4 in Brooklyn.

Moonburger's 4th location (their first NYC spot) opened July 13th at 126 Bedford Ave @ N.10th, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY. The restaurant is open 7 days a week from 11:30am to 10pm.

Check out photos of the super cool-looking spot below.