5 Hudson Valley Spots for the Best Prime Rib
We've got 5 great Hudson Valley prime rib spots.
According to National Day Calendar, National Prime Rib Day annually recognizes the special favorite on April 27 each year. The Prime Rib is a choice cut from one of the eight prime cuts of beef, and it is sometimes known as the "King of Meats." One may observe National Prime Rib Day Day by visiting your favorite restaurant or making your own at home and using #NationalPrimeRibDay to share on social media.
I personally have not had a prime rib, or any kind of steak in general, for some time as my way of eating has changed, but back in the day, I've always loved a good prime rib with sauteed mushrooms and onions on top and mashed potatoes on the side.
We asked the Hudson Valley where in the area is their go-to place for the best prime rib, and have compiled a top 5 list.
5 Great Places to Get the Best Prime Rib in the Hudson Valley
Hoffman House Tavern
The Hoffman House in Kingston serves continental fare featuring steaks, fresh seafood and homemade pasta and desserts. Fireside seating in the winter and open air patio dining available in the summer. They do a great prime rib dinner occasionally, including this weekend! (Friday and Saturday).
94 N Front St, Kingston, NY 12401
Established in 1995, PC's Paddock is a charming, cozy restaurant located on Titusville Rd in the town of Poughkeepsie. The restaurant is nestled in a renovated barn that was built in 1840. They serve up American cuisine, steaks, and seafood. I've been there for some special occasions and I love this place and its prime rib. Try the 12 oz Oven Roast Prime Rib part of their Sunday Prime Rib Special.
273 Titusville Rd
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Another popular Poughkeepsie spot Jason Patrick's on 44, is a cozy restaurant and bar serving American comfort food in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. We're told the seasoned and slow-roasted whole prime rib with Au jus and two sides is a must-have.
1112 US-44
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
End Cut in West Park, NY provides an intimate setting for guests to enjoy a menu of French and Italian Fusion. Their Friday Prime Rib Special is said to be on of the best around!
1746 Rte 9W, West Park, NY 12493
I've always heard nothing but good things about Gus's in New Windsor and their prime rib, and apparently, much of the Hudson Valley has as well. They've made the number 1 spot on this list. Gus's Restaurant and Tavern, established in 1934, is a family-owned German/American restaurant serving the Hudson Valley for four generations. You gotta check out their Friday and Saturday Prime Rib Special.
10 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for the best prime rib, the most popular answer was Gus's Restaurant and Tavern in New Windsor. Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out and enjoy National Prime Rib Day.
