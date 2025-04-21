Couple Caught “Dining and Dashing” at Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant

The classless act was caught on camera over the Easter holiday weekend at Erin O'Neill's Pub & Grill.

Never good to "Dine and Dash" when you're out at a local establishment. Some think its funny, but its quite juvenile and it hurts local, small businesses that are trying to survive in an extremely tough economic climate.

"Dine and dash" refers to the act of eating at a restaurant or bar and then leaving without paying for the meal. Its a form of theft. Here's a more detailed explanation: Meaning: The phrase "dine and dash" combines the verbs "dine" (to eat a meal) and "dash" (to move quickly and often hurriedly). It describes a situation where someone consumes a meal at a restaurant or bar but then leaves before settling the bill.

Intent: The key element is the intentionality of leaving without paying. It's not just about forgetting to pay or having a misunderstanding; it's about deliberately avoiding the financial obligation.

Legal Status: In many jurisdictions, "dine and dash" is considered a form of theft and can lead to legal consequences. The specific charges and penalties may vary depending on the location and the value of the meal.

Impact: Besides the legal ramifications, "dine and dash" negatively impacts the restaurant, servers, and other diners. The restaurant loses revenue, servers may have to cover the loss, and future guests may face higher prices or increased suspicion. Erin O'Neill's Pub & Grill is an Irish-American restaurant located at 135 N Water St in Poughkeepsie, NY. Situated near the scenic Walkway Over the Hudson, it offers a cozy, artful atmosphere that blends traditional Irish charm with modern flair and delicious food. Erin O'Neill's Pub & Grill took to social media over the weekend, posting to their official Instagram account security footage of a couple dining on the deck of the popular establishment. In the video you can clearly see the young woman with a man sitting at a table when the woman removes her credit card from the restaurant check presenter, placing it in her back pocket, while carefully looking around to make sure she isn't being caught. The two then get up and walk away as she walks off with the check presenter. The posting was later updated with a message stating that the couple were identified. I know know their identities.

A heartfelt thank you to so many members of our community for your help and support. 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️🏃🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️🏃🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

In the posting, the establishment wrote, Anyone recognize our Dine & Dashers?

Saturday 4/19/2025

Sat at 3:52pm

Check on table at 4:27pm

Credit card into pocket, black check presenter taken with them @ 4:29pm

#dineanddash #notcool #poughkeepsiesfinest #smallbusiness

You can see the video of the ballsy dine and dash incident set to the Janes Addiction song "Been Caught Stealing" below.

14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention Hudson Valley restaurants that don't get enough attention for their food. Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps