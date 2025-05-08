Popular Hudson Valley Burger Joint Celebrating Birthdays With Free Burgers
Moonburger celebrates the birthdays of two area locations with huge event.
Moonburger had been on my radar for some time, ever since local comedian Shannon Cooke, who happens to be vegan, introduced me to it. After trying it for the first time in New Paltz a couple of years ago, it's become my absolute favorite burger.
If you know me and are a listener to my radio show, you probably know by now my love for Moonburger. It's the greatest burger I've ever had. The popular plant-based Hudson Valley burger joint has three Hudson Valley locations (Kingston, New Paltz, and Poughkeepsie), and added a Brooklyn location back in July of last year.
Moonburger has been known for its absolutely amazing plant-based burgers, along with its fries and delicious shakes. The company added a premium beef option to their menu back in October of 2024, a move they announced with the 3 year birthday celebration of their Kingston HQ restaurant.
Moonburger Birthday Celebrations Include Free Burgers to First 50 People!
Moonburger took to social media earlier this week to announce a huge event on Saturday, May 10th to celebrate birthdays of their New Paltz and Poughkeepsie locations as New Paltz turns 2 and Poughkeepsie turns 1!
FREE BURGERS THIS SATURDAY 5/10 FOR THE FIRST 50 PEOPLE at *each* of our Hudson Valley locations!!!! PREMIUM N.Y. BEEF OR VEGGIE!
