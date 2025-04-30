First Inductee Announced for MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame

A hardcore legend is the first inductee into the MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame.

It was just announced this week that Poughkeepsie's MJN Center is launching a wrestling hall of fame, a new initiative dedicated to honoring the legends, innovators, and unforgettable figures who have left their mark on the world of professional wrestling at a venue steeped in wrestling history.

The MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame will specifically honor those who made their mark right here in Poughkeepsie, celebrating the performers and personalities whose unforgettable contributions helped define the legacy of the venue. From groundbreaking matches to historic moments, the Hall of Fame will shine a spotlight on the stars who helped turn the MJN Center into a wrestling landmark.

Tommy Dreamer Announced as First Inductee Into MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame

Poughkeepsie, NY — April 30, 2025 — As first announced this morning on SiriusXM’s Busted Open hosted by Dave LaGreca, the MJN Center is proud to name professional wrestling icon Tommy Dreamer as the inaugural inductee into the newly established MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame. The official induction will take place during Awesome Championship Wrestling’s Aftershock event on Saturday, May 17.

Few wrestlers are as deeply connected to the MJN Center’s storied history as Tommy Dreamer. From his unforgettable ECW-era matches to launching his own promotion, House of Hardcore, Dreamer’s career has remained forever linked to Poughkeepsie. Over the years, he has competed for nearly every major wrestling promotion—always bringing his trademark passion, grit, and heart to the fans of this city. And today, he continues to step into the ring at the MJN Center with Awesome Championship Wrestling, keeping that legacy alive for a new generation.

“Wrestling has always been part of the heartbeat of Poughkeepsie, and the MJN Center has been at the center of it since the ‘70s,” said Zeidan Neshiwat, President of the MJN Center. “Tommy Dreamer is part of that legacy — not just as a performer, but as a creator and ambassador of the sport’s future. It’s an honor to have him as the first inductee into our Wrestling Hall of Fame.”

"Tommy Dreamer’s connection to the MJN Center spans generations," added Hale Collins, co-owner of Awesome Championship Wrestling. "He’s not only been a steadfast supporter of this venue, but a part of its very legacy. Few embody the spirit of this place more. This honor is not only well-deserved — it’s long overdue."

The MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame will celebrate the wrestlers, personalities, and promoters who have helped define the building’s wrestling legacy. New inductees will be announced annually, continuing a proud tradition of honoring the industry’s most influential figures right here in Poughkeepsie.

Awesome Championship Wrestling’s "Aftershock" takes place on Saturday, May 17th, with doors opening at 5:30 PM and bell time at 7:30 PM. thisisacw.com. Tickets are on sale now at

Be there as Tommy Dreamer is honored for his extraordinary career and the launch of a new era of wrestling celebration at the MJN Center.

