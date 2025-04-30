First Inductee Announced for MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame
A hardcore legend is the first inductee into the MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame.
It was just announced this week that Poughkeepsie's MJN Center is launching a wrestling hall of fame, a new initiative dedicated to honoring the legends, innovators, and unforgettable figures who have left their mark on the world of professional wrestling at a venue steeped in wrestling history.
Also See :Top 5 Most Memorable Wrestling Matches in Poughkeepsie
The MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame will specifically honor those who made their mark right here in Poughkeepsie, celebrating the performers and personalities whose unforgettable contributions helped define the legacy of the venue. From groundbreaking matches to historic moments, the Hall of Fame will shine a spotlight on the stars who helped turn the MJN Center into a wrestling landmark.
Tommy Dreamer Announced as First Inductee Into MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame
Celebrities and Wrestling
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
10 Strange Pro Wrestling Items Being Sold in New York
Gallery Credit: Will Phillips