Celebrate Summer and Win Free Burgers For a Year at Moonburger

Official grand opening summer celebration event set for Moonburger Poughkeepsie.

Moonburger in Poughkeepsie may have opened its doors back in April, but we're doing up a big Grand Opening event to celebrate the start of summer at the new spot in the Chestnut Market on Rt 9 in Poughkeepsie that is sure to be epic!

My love for Moonburger is well documented. It is my absolute favorite burger that I have been raving about for months (and its meatless!) You gotta try the classic cheeseburger which is a griddle Impossible patty with American cheese, signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, and special sauce on a Schmidt's potato roll. Its to die for!

Moonburger has three locations in the Hudson Valley (Kingston, New Paltz, and Poughkeepie) with a fourth location opening in Brooklyn this summer. And a big grand opening summer celebration event for the new Poughkeepsie location is set for this coming weekend. Moonburger made our recent list of 8 of the Best Hudson Valley Burgers.

Moonburger Poughkeepsie Grand Opening and Summer Celebration Event

A live radio event will take place at Moonburger in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, June 22 from 2-4pm. Moonburger is now open inside the Chestnut Market on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie! Come by and try their premium meatless cheeseburgers, fries, and shakes. Find out why Moonburger has been named Best of the Hudson Valley three years in a row!

Come spin the Wheel of Prizes. For every Combo purchased, each guest will get a spin to win things like Moonburger gift cards, free burgers, free shakes, free fries, merch etc and more, including Free burgers for a year! (According to the restaurant, the prize is one complimentary cheeseburger a month for 12 months.)

You have to come by and check out "the only plant-based burger spot at a gas station in America". Its truly amazing. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

