5 Great Hudson Valley Spots for An Amazing Easter Brunch

Here are some popular Easter brunch spots in the Hudson Valley.

A traditional Easter brunch menu is similar to any other brunch, consisting of a nice meal like ham, with with a combination of Easter appetizers, side dishes and desserts. Topped off with mimosas or another Easter cocktail.

he Hudson Valley has many great restaurants offering up Easter brunch options, so if you're planning to get together with the family for the Easter holiday, we've got some suggestions for Sunday, April 20, 2025.

5 Great Hudson Valley Easter Brunches

Easter Brunch at The Links at Union Vale

The Links at Union Vale and Harp & Eagle Pub

The Links at Union Vale annual Easter Brunch is SOLD OUT! The Easter bunny will be available for photo opportunities, an Easter egg hunt for the kids, and a delicious brunch!

The Links at Union Vale and Harp & Eagle Pub

153 N Parliman Rd, Lagrangeville, NY

Easter Brunch at Curry Estate

Curry Estate (formerly Le Chambord)

Curry Estate in Hopewell Junction serves up an Easter buffet with a variety of delicious choices with three seatings at 9:30am, 12:30pm and 2:30pm along with easter egg hunts throughout the day.

Curry Estate (formerly Le Chambord)

2737 NY-52, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Daryl's House Easter Brunch

Daryl's House Club

Daryl's House Club Facebook

Daryl's House Club in Pawling offers a delicious Easter brunch with favorite breakfast dishes! There will be a complementary ice cream station with goodies for the kids. Enjoy brunch with free live music with Madz Muzic with Phil Forbes from 12-2pm.

130 NY-22, Pawling, NY 12564

Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa

Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa Easter Buffet at the Barn in Milton offers an Easter buffet with two seatings 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.

Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa

220 N Rd, Milton, NY 12547

Mahoney's Easter Brunch

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie is offering up a lavish spread of mouthwatering delights on Easter Sunday. Mahoney's Easter Brunch is from 11am til 2pm with a visit from the Easter Bunny. Live music by The Blend from 4 -7pm.

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse

35 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

