Popular Poughkeepsie Dispensary Set For Massive 1 Year Anniversary Event

Black Market Cannabis Dispensary will celebrate 1 year anniversary with weekend block party.

Black Market Cannabis Dispensary is the first licensed recreational cannabis shop in Dutchess County, located at 89 Main Street in downtown Poughkeepsie, New York. The dispensary opened its doors in March 2024 and has since become a popular destination for both locals and visitors, especially those arriving via the nearby Metro-North train station.

Customers appreciate the friendly staff, welcoming atmosphere, and fair pricing. Reviews highlight the dispensary's great vibe, knowledgeable budtenders, and solid product selection.

Products & Brands

Black Market offers a diverse selection of cannabis products, including:

Flower : Various strains from brands like Dank By Definition, Runtz, and Leal

Pre-rolls & Infused Blunts : Options such as Sour Diesel and Apple Pie

Vape Cartridges : Featuring brands like ROVE and 1937 Cannabis

Edibles & Gummies : Including Sativa-infused gummies from WYLD

Concentrates & Tinctures : Various options for experienced users

Accessories: Glassware, rolling papers, and more

Community Impact

As the first legal recreational dispensary in the area, Black Market Cannabis is contributing to the revitalization of downtown Poughkeepsie. The dispensary's location near the train station has increased foot traffic, benefiting local businesses and enhancing the city's social scene.

Black Market Cannabis 1 Year Anniversary Block Party Event

Owners, Pedro Baggett and Ali Lodhi of Black Market Cannabis Dispensary will be throwing a massive 2 day block party event for the 1 year anniversary of the business on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 from 2-7pm on Cannon Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. According to eventbrite, expect 2 fun-filled days with food, music, celebrity appearances, giveaways, and more! Afterparty (starting at 7pm both days) will be held at Indulge Restaurant, 35 Main Street Poughkeepsie. Tickets are $10 for the event and can be purchased here

