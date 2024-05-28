Amazing Burgers: 8 of the Best Hudson Valley Burgers

Looking for a great hamburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered.

Ah, the hamburger. The hamburger is so loved, that there is even a National Hamburger Day celebrated each year in May. May 28th wraps up National Burger Month and also ushers in the summer grilling season. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find great a great burger.



We can't put this article together without including Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, NY. After all, they were once again voted Best Burger in the Hudson Valley for Battle of the Best 2024, and also named One of New York's Best Burgers! So let's take a look at 7 Great Hudson Valley burger Spots.

8 Great Hudson Valley Burger Spots

Ben's Fresh

Ben's Fresh Facebook Ben's Fresh Facebook loading...

Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis as mentioned, one of the best burgers in all of New York state and a Hudson Valley Battle of the Best 2022 winner for Best Burger, making it a must visit spot. Maybe try the Ben's 10 Ultimate Burger with 10 fresh beef patties, 10 slices of cheese, and 10 pieces of bacon! 😯

The Hopewell Inn

The Hopewell Inn Facebook The Hopewell Inn Facebook loading...

The Hopewell Inn in Hopewell Junction took me by surprise, as it was one of my old hangouts from years ago, and it is one of the Top 5 Dive Bars in the Hudson Valley. I used to just drink at Hopewell Inn, so I never even thought of the fact that they would be known for their burgers but apparently they are. They serve up 90% lean beef burgers with choice of American, Swiss, pepper jack and habanero cheese with bacon, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato and onion with special sauce on a brioche roll.

Tavern 23

The Tavern 23 Facebook The Tavern 23 Facebook loading...

Tavern 23 in Poughkeepsie is a popular area spot known for great food and drinks. The Tavern Burger is a favorite, 1/2 pound burger topped with cheese and all the fixin's.

Juan Murphy's

Juan Murphy's Facebook Juan Murphy's Facebook loading...

Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie is an "Irish Pub with Mexican Grub", and they are also known for their great cheeseburgers. Many burger options including the Mexicali Burger: burger with melted cheddar jack, avocado, spicy chorizo with fresh salsa on a brioche bun.

Five Guys

Five Guys Facebook Five Guys Facebook loading...

Five Guys has locations all over the Hudson Valley. The fast food burger chain is a very popular favorite, known for having great burgers. My go-to was always a bacon cheeseburger with bbq sauce and mayo.

Hoagie Barmichaels

Hoagie Barmichaels Facebook Hoagie Barmichaels Facebook loading...

Hoagie Barmichaels is a sports bar in New Windsor, known for great cheeseburgers. One reviewer wrote, "GREAT burger and fries. Fresh, thick and juicy".



21 Burgers & Wings

21 Burgers & Wings Facebook 21 Burgers & Wings Facebook loading...

21 Burgers & Wings in Wappingers Falls and Poughkeepsie serves up great cheeseburgers, and that's obvious. The name says it all as they offer 21 different types of wings and burgers. Maybe give the New York Pizza Burger a try: burger with homemade marinara sauce on a garlic butter toasted bun, with fresh mozzarella, peperoni and parmesan.

Moonburger

Moonburger Facebook Moonburger Facebook loading...

Moonburger has locations in Kingston, New Paltz and Poughkeepsie. Ever since last year when I was introduced to Moonburger at their New Paltz by comedian Shannon Cooke, I have become a huge fan of the establishment ( a superfan if you will), in fact, it's the best burger I've ever had, and it's plant-based! You gotta try the classic cheeseburger which is a griddles Impossible patty with American cheese, signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce and special sauce on a Schmidt's potato roll. Follow them on Facebook.

Well there's 8 great Hudson Valley burger spots to check out. You can thank us later.

