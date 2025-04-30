What’s the Construction All About At Walkway Over The Hudson?

You may have noticed construction by the Poughkeepsie side of the Walkway Over the Hudson as of late.

Now, I absolutely love the Walkway over the Hudson. I've talked about this in the past, that I think it's one of the greatest things that the Hudson Valley has to offer and I've taken full advantage of it over the years, having it right practically in our own backyard.

Walkway of Hudson Half Staff B. Welber loading...

I have have often made it a routine to walk the walkway from the Poughkeepsie side to Highland side and back as a regular exercise routine sporadically. I even walked it for over 80 straight days in a row some years back, while trying to reach a goal. I hoped to do at least 100 days, but just couldn't make it happen. Maybe I'll try again in the future.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

This past week I was driving into work and noticed that there was construction taking place in the parking lot area of the Walkway Over the Hudson on the Poughkeepsie side off Parker Ave. The parking lot is closed and it appeared to be what looked like large trestles being installed.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

I was curious to know what exactly was being built at the walkway and decided to give a call over to the Walkway Over the Hudson to see if I could get some info. I spoke to Diane on the phone, who was kind enough to share some information regarding the construction.

As it turns out, the dirt parking lot off Parker Ave which many recall was very rocky in parts is set to be paved. In addition to the lot being paved, solar powered canopies are being installed.

Get our free mobile app

As far as the other, paved parking lot that sits up to the right of the dirt parking lot, we're told that the lot is owned by Scenic Hudson who are building a new maintenance building on it. That parking lot when it reopens, in addition to being a lot for Scenic Hudson, will also be available to those visiting the Walkway Over the Hudson on nights and weekends. Completion for the project is estimated for June 2025..

5 Things You Might Not Know About the Walkway Over the Hudson