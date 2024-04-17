Poughkeepsie Moonburger Grand Opening Gives Free Burgers For Year

Opening day customers at Moonburger's newest Poughkeepsie location will walk away with free burgers for a year.

In 2021 Moonburger opened its first location in Kingston, New York. The restaurant was an instant hit despite missing one classic hamburger ingredient: meat. Customers swear Moonburger's plant-based menu items taste even better than the real thing and continue to come back for more.

The restaurant was so popular that it soon spawned a second location in New Paltz. And now, Moonburger is getting ready for its Poughkeepsie Debut.

Sneak Peek at New Moonburger Location in Poughkeepsie, New York

Moonburger has transformed the Chestnut Mobile on Route 9 into a spacey fast-food mecca. Funky lights and a design straight out of a science fiction movie await customers at the soon-to-open restaurant.

Visitors will be able to use touch screens embedded in a vintage ice machine to order their food to go or to eat-in at the counter or in a booth with glowing seats and a porthole that makes you feel like you're in a rocket ship.

Free Burgers For a Year at Moonburger in Poughkeepsie, New York

After weeks of construction, Moonburger is finally set to open for the first time this Saturday, April 20 at the Chestnut Mobile next to Price Chopper on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. The restaurant joking announced on social media that it would be the "first plant-based burger spot at a gas station in America".

To celebrate, Moonburger says it's giving the first 50 customers on both Saturday and Sunday a year's supply of cheeseburgers. According to the restaurant, the prize is one complimentary cheeseburger a month for 12 months.

Moonburger will be open from 11 am to 10 pm every day, with extended hours until Midnight on Friday and Saturday nights. To beat the opening week rush, customers will be able to order ahead on the restaurant's website.

