Poughkeepsie’s MJN Center Launches Wrestling Hall Of Fame

A venue steeped in wrestling history, the MJN Center has hosted some of the most iconic matches and memorable moments in professional wrestling.

Being a wrestling fan for over 40 years, The MJN Center 9formerly Mid Hudson Civic Center) was a mecca for the wrestling world throughout the '80s and '90s. With the WWF filming television tapings of Championship Wrestling from 1984 through 1986, and onto filming several live episodes of the popular USA Network show WWE Monday Night Raw between 1993 and 1995. ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) would come into the building in 1998 and have much success with live television and pay-per-view events.

Onto the 2000s with many other promotions including popular Independent promotion Northeast Wrestling Wrestling to The NOW with Awesome Championship Wrestling. Exciting news this week for wrestling fans with the announcement of the MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame! The press release was shared by Awesome Championship Wrestling on social media today.

Awesome Championship Wrestling Awesome Championship Wrestling loading...

MJN Center Announces Launch of Wrestling Hall of Fame

Poughkeepsie, NY – April 28, 2025 – The MJN Center in Poughkeepsie, New York, is proud to announce the creation of the MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame, a new initiative dedicated to honoring the legends, innovators, and unforgettable figures who have left their mark on the world of professional wrestling.

A venue steeped in wrestling history, the MJN Center has hosted some of the most iconic matches and memorable moments in professional wrestling. The MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame will specifically honor those who made their mark right here in Poughkeepsie, celebrating the performers and personalities whose unforgettable contributions helped define the legacy of the venue. From groundbreaking matches to historic moments, the Hall of Fame will shine a spotlight on the stars who helped turn the MJN Center into a wrestling landmark.

“Wrestling has always been part of the heartbeat of Poughkeepsie, and the MJN Center has been at the center of it since the ‘70s,” said Zeidan Nesheiwat, President of the MJN Center. “From legends like Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan to stars like Cody Rhodes, this building has seen it all. Wrestling executives and icons of the sport know how passionate and important the Poughkeepsie fan base is. It’s more than just a venue—it’s been a meaningful place in their lives.”

The MJN Center has long served as a backdrop to personal and professional milestones in wrestling history—including the stories of legends like Matt Hardy and Randy Orton, who both met their wives within its walls. The launch of the MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame is a well-deserved tribute to that deep connection and the lasting legacy this city holds in the world of professional wrestling.

The first inductee into the MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame will be announced Wednesday, April 30th at 10:30 AM on SiriusXM’s Busted Open. The official induction ceremony will take place during Awesome Championship Wrestling’s Aftershock event on Saturday, May 17, 2025, promising an unforgettable night of action.

“The MJN Center has long been a gathering place for wrestling fans and a home for some of the sport’s most historic events,” said Vik Dalishus, one of the owners of Awesome Championship Wrestling (ACW). “Creating a Hall of Fame here is about preserving that history and honoring the people who made it happen. We’re proud to help honor that legacy and host the inaugural induction at Aftershock.”

Get our free mobile app

Following this inaugural year, the plan is to announce new inductees annually—continuing to celebrate the individuals who shaped professional wrestling at the MJN Center and deepened the sport’s roots in the Hudson Valley.

thisisacw.com Doors open at 5:30 PM, with the event beginning at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now at

Celebrities and Wrestling Check out these celebrities and their ties to professional wrestling Gallery Credit: Karolyi