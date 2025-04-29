Poughkeepsie’s MJN Center Launches Wrestling Hall Of Fame
A venue steeped in wrestling history, the MJN Center has hosted some of the most iconic matches and memorable moments in professional wrestling.
Being a wrestling fan for over 40 years, The MJN Center 9formerly Mid Hudson Civic Center) was a mecca for the wrestling world throughout the '80s and '90s. With the WWF filming television tapings of Championship Wrestling from 1984 through 1986, and onto filming several live episodes of the popular USA Network show WWE Monday Night Raw between 1993 and 1995. ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) would come into the building in 1998 and have much success with live television and pay-per-view events.
Also See: Top 5 Most Memorable Wrestling Matches in Poughkeepsie
Onto the 2000s with many other promotions including popular Independent promotion Northeast Wrestling Wrestling to The NOW with Awesome Championship Wrestling. Exciting news this week for wrestling fans with the announcement of the MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame! The press release was shared by Awesome Championship Wrestling on social media today.
MJN Center Announces Launch of Wrestling Hall of Fame
Celebrities and Wrestling
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
10 Strange Pro Wrestling Items Being Sold in New York
Gallery Credit: Will Phillips