Several recent reports were filed by residents in New York state about an unusual object that was witnessed overhead March 27. One resident, living in Putnam County, described the strange object like it was falling from the sky overhead, down towards Earth.

The latest encounter was somewhat similar to another strange encounter that happened in the state back in the middle of March.

A resident, living in East Concord, New York had said they heard a series of quiet booming sounds coming from above March 19. The "booming" sounds were soon followed by a streaking lightish green colored ball of light, according to a report filed to the American Meteor Society.

See Also: Lost Weather Balloon Launched in Midwest Later Found in New York State

The account described the object as "much larger than any shooting star" that they had seen. The witness also claimed to have heard "a series of quiet low booms" that caused them to look in the direction where the fireball appeared two to three seconds later.

New York State Resident Describe "Odd" Object That Fell From the Sky

A woman from Putnam Lake filed a report to the American Meteor Society, saying they witnessed a white object, that looked like a shooting star late night on March 28. The person said the fireball "seemed odd", and appeared like it was "falling out of sky rather than going across."

Another resident from Woodstock says the meteor was a yellowish white color. AccuWeather says that the color of light that the meteors produce depends on their chemical composition. Yellow or white meteors mean that the space rock is composed of iron and sodium, says AccuWeather.

See Also: Bright Object Seen Breaking Apart High Above Parts of New York

See Also: UFO Reported in New York State Described As "One Orb Changing to 4 Orbs"