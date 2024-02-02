While the debate rages on whether we are really alone in the Universe, many otherwise normal everyday people on Earth continue to report strange sightings. One of the more recent reports came from a driver on I-684, who said they saw a circular-shaped object buzz over them while on the highway back in December.

While no one is quite sure if these really are extraterrestrials, New York State remains one of the leading areas for unexplained sightings. According to the National UFO Reporting Center, there have been 5882 reports of UFOs in New York state.

That is fifth in the country, only behind California, Florida, Texas, and Washington state.

New York State Resident Said They Witnessed Strange Orbs

The website for the National UFO Reporting Center sometimes takes a while to update its latest information, though a truly bizarre incident was reported in November 2023. The vast majority of aerial phenomena can actually be explained, though this one is a bit out there.

The report was filed by a resident from Gouverneur, NY, who says witnessed an orange orb changing to four orbs, three times, 15 minutes apart". The report says the sighting happened due North East right before 5 PM, November 30.

wife and daughter called saying I think we just seen a ufo . I went out back with my phone and watched the sky in the area they said and one orb showed up turned to 4 orbs from left to right two more times about 15 mins apart...

According to WOWK, the NUFORC is a "non-governmental, nonprofit corporation that investigates UFO sightings" The website allows you to file your own reports which can then take several weeks to be posted for the public to view.

These are just eyewitness accounts, so it could just be something easily explainable like a regular airplane, military equipment, or simply another star in the night sky.

