A witness claims they experienced something in the sky they first mistook for lightning, shortly after midnight March 19. However, a sudden series of booming sounds could be heard accompanying the streaking light, according to this New York state resident's recent account.

Was it a thunderstorm or tremor of some sort? Or, was it something completely out of this world that this person heard that night? Here is that person's account.

Series Of "Low Booms" Heard Over Parts of New York State

A resident living in East Concord, New York says they heard a series of quiet booming sounds coming from above March 19. The "booming" sounds were soon followed by a streaking lightish green colored ball of light, according to a report filed to the American Meteor Society.

The witness' account said that they found it very strange that they "heard the noise" before seeing the light. The resident says that "the light seemed to be about the size of a small pea held at arms length on the tip of a finger".

See Also: Did a Meteor Explode Over New York State?

The account described the object as "much larger than any shooting star" that they had seen. The witness also claimed to have heard "a series of quiet low booms" that caused them to look in the direction where the fireball appeared two to three seconds later.

Several other reports of the fireball were filed from other neighboring states that night, according to the American Meteor Society's records.

See Also: Bright Orange Object With Glowing Trail Seen Over New York State