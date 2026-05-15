‘First-of-its-Kind’ Outdoor Venue Set to Open in Hudson Valley

A new outdoor venue in the Hudson Valley is set to welcome its first guests.

A few years ago, Hudson Valley residents first got a look at plans for what was being described as a first-of-its-kind outdoor theater destination. Now, that vision has officially become reality.

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Hudson Valley Shakespeare has unveiled its brand new permanent campus in Garrison, marking the next chapter for the company that’s spent decades staging productions overlooking the Hudson River in Putnam County.

New Venue to Open This Weekend

The new Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center opens to the public on May 17 and will welcome audiences this summer for productions of As You Like It and King Lear.

The theater company first announced plans for the massive project in 2023, promising a first-of-its-kind destination for theater lovers in the Hudson Valley. Now, the $33 million campus is complete.

One of the biggest highlights is the new 14,850-square-foot theater itself, which was designed by the nationally known architecture firm Studio Gang. State officials say it’s now the first public purpose-built LEED Platinum theater in the entire United States, making it one of the most environmentally friendly venues of its kind anywhere in the country.

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Shakespeare With a View

If you’ve ever seen a performance at Hudson Valley Shakespeare before, you already know the setting has always been part of the experience. The new campus leans heavily into that idea.

The curved open-air theater was specifically designed to frame views of the Hudson Highlands while blending directly into the surrounding landscape. The project also includes restoration and “rewilding” efforts across 98 acres of land surrounding the theater.

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Governor Kathy Hochul announced the opening this week, calling the new campus “more than an arts venue” and describing it as a destination that will help shape the region’s economy and identity for generations.

The state invested more than $15 million into the project through several agencies, including Empire State Development, the New York State Council on the Arts and Parks and Recreation.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Artistic Director Davis McCallum said the new permanent home creates “new possibilities for gathering, learning and experiencing the arts” for audiences, students and the surrounding community.