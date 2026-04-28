Greystone Programs Preparing for 10th Annual Leap For Autism
What is Leap for Autism?
Celebrating 10 Years of Impact, Community and Courage.
Greystone Programs, Inc. is a growing nonprofit human services agency dedicated to supporting children, adults and families with autism and other intellectual/developmental disabilities, by enriching lives one person at a time. The team at Greystone is getting ready for their signature fundraising event that is back for its 10th year!
Saturday, May 2nd from 10:00 to 4:00 PM, leap into a movement rooted in compassion and possibility!
The Leap for Autism is an annual Autism Awareness Event hosted by Greystone Programs
Skydiving for a cause
Each year for the last decade over at Skydive the Ranch in Gardiner, friends and families have come together to support children, adults, and families living with autism and other developmental disabilities. For the past decade, this event has brought the Hudson Valley community together with a shared purpose; creating opportunities and expanding support for those who need it most.
LISTEN HERE: IN Touch Interview with Anquinette Hayles from Greystone Programs
Funds raised through Leap for Autism directly strengthen Greystone Programs' services, which are vital for individuals living with autism to build meaningful connections, help them build independence, and live fulfilling lives in the communities they call home.
(MUST BE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OF AGE)
Register
Sign up online and secure your spot
Choose to LEAP or Support From the Ground
Create your personal fundraising page
Fundraise
Set your fundraising goal
Share your page with friends, family, and colleagues
Take the LEAP (Tandem Skydive) or Support the Day
Experience the thrill of a tandem skydive
Change Lives
Includes a Tandem Skydive Experience
Includes a Tandem Skydive Experience
Event T-shirt and Event Medal
1 Lunch and 1 Beverage Voucher
5 Raffle Tickets
Raise $1,000 per person
Includes a Tandem Skydive Experience
Event T-shirt and Event Medal
1 Lunch and 1 Beverage Vouchers
Video of your Tandem Skydive Experience
10 Raffle Tickets
Raise $1,500 per person
Includes a Tandem Skydive Experience
Event T-shirt and Event Medal
1 Lunch and 2 Beverage Vouchers
Video of your Tandem Skydive Experience
$100 Amazon Giftcard
15 Raffle Tickets
For more information, please contact development@greystoneprograms.org