What is Leap for Autism?

Celebrating 10 Years of Impact, Community and Courage.

Greystone Programs, Inc. is a growing nonprofit human services agency dedicated to supporting children, adults and families with autism and other intellectual/developmental disabilities, by enriching lives one person at a time. The team at Greystone is getting ready for their signature fundraising event that is back for its 10th year!

Saturday, May 2nd from 10:00 to 4:00 PM, leap into a movement rooted in compassion and possibility!

Skydiving for a cause

Each year for the last decade over at Skydive the Ranch in Gardiner, friends and families have come together to support children, adults, and families living with autism and other developmental disabilities. For the past decade, this event has brought the Hudson Valley community together with a shared purpose; creating opportunities and expanding support for those who need it most.

LISTEN HERE: IN Touch Interview with Anquinette Hayles from Greystone Programs

Funds raised through Leap for Autism directly strengthen Greystone Programs' services, which are vital for individuals living with autism to build meaningful connections, help them build independence, and live fulfilling lives in the communities they call home.

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HOW TO PARTICIPATE