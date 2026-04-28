Greystone Programs Preparing for 10th Annual Leap For Autism

Greystone Programs Preparing for 10th Annual Leap For Autism

Trevor Eichler / Canva

What is Leap for Autism?

Celebrating 10 Years of Impact, Community and Courage.

Greystone Programs, Inc. is a growing nonprofit human services agency dedicated to supporting children, adults and families with autism and other intellectual/developmental disabilities, by enriching lives one person at a time. The team at Greystone is getting ready for their signature fundraising event that is back for its 10th year!

Saturday, May 2nd from 10:00 to 4:00 PM, leap into a movement rooted in compassion and possibility!

The Leap for Autism is an annual Autism Awareness Event hosted by Greystone Programs

Skydiving for a cause

Each year for the last decade over at Skydive the Ranch in Gardiner, friends and families have come together to support children, adults, and families living with autism and other developmental disabilities. For the past decade, this event has brought the Hudson Valley community together with a shared purpose; creating opportunities and expanding support for those who need it most. 

LISTEN HERE: IN Touch Interview with Anquinette Hayles from Greystone Programs 

Funds raised through Leap for Autism directly strengthen Greystone Programs' services, which are vital for individuals living with autism to build meaningful connections, help them build independence, and live fulfilling lives in the communities they call home.

Trevor Eichler / Canva
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HOW TO PARTICIPATE

(MUST BE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OF AGE)

Register

  • Sign up online and secure your spot

  • Choose to LEAP or Support From the Ground

  • Create your personal fundraising page

Fundraise

  • Set your fundraising goal

  • Share your page with friends, family, and colleagues

 Take the LEAP (Tandem Skydive) or Support the Day

  • Experience the thrill of a tandem skydive

Change Lives

  • Includes a Tandem Skydive Experience

Raise $500 per person

  • Includes a Tandem Skydive Experience

  • Event T-shirt and Event Medal

  • 1 Lunch and 1 Beverage Voucher

  • 5 Raffle Tickets

Raise $1,000 per person

  • Includes a Tandem Skydive Experience

  • Event T-shirt and Event Medal

  • 1 Lunch and 1 Beverage Vouchers

  • Video of your Tandem Skydive Experience

  • 10 Raffle Tickets

Raise $1,500 per person

  • Includes a Tandem Skydive Experience

  • Event T-shirt and Event Medal

  • 1 Lunch and 2 Beverage Vouchers

  • Video of your Tandem Skydive Experience

  • $100 Amazon Giftcard

  • 15 Raffle Tickets

For more information, please contact development@greystoneprograms.org

 

Filed Under: autism, Greystone Programs, Hudson Valley
Categories: Articles

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