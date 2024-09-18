Anyone see this the other night? The Perseid meteor shower peaked in August, though several residents across New York recently witnessed an object they say was much brighter than any annual meteor shower. Varying reports identified the object as being either light blue, white, yellow, or even pink in color.

Fireballs are not all that uncommon. The glowing meteors are defined by the International Astronomical Union as "a meteor brighter than any of the planets". Meteors and fireballs can easily light up the sky, as these fast-moving space rocks often burn up in the upper parts of Earth's atmosphere upon entry.

In late August, residents in New York and neighboring states previously reported to the American Meteor Society that a bright fireball was seen above the night sky right after midnight August 28. Reports say the trajectory path took the object high over parts of the Hudson Valley around Saugerties and Catskill, according to the AMS's map.

"Very Bright" Colorful Fireball Spotted Above New York State

The most recent report of a fireball comes from several people across New York state, as well as some neighboring states, the night of September 15. One witness in Massapequa Park described the meteor as "very bright compared to meteor showers such as Perseid".

Mark Kirschner of Northford sent this video to the American Meteor Society.

The bright object can be seen for several seconds as it falls towards Earth, though reports of cloud cover and bright moonlight slightly obscured the view.

Chemical composition and speed play a big factor in the color of a meteor, according to scientists. According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Samuhel, "different chemicals in the meteors produce different colors as they burn up while entering the Earth’s atmosphere".