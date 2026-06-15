New York By Rail

New York State is much more than just NYC, and there’s no shortage of incredible destinations to discover across New York, and according to Tom Martinelli of NY By Rail, and Content Studio NY, one of the best ways to experience them is from the comfort of a train.

Exploring the State

Martinelli recently joined In Touch with the Hudson Valley to talk about the many travel opportunities available throughout the Empire State and how rail travel offers a unique perspective on New York’s diverse landscapes, historic communities, and vibrant cities. Whether you're headed to the Adirondacks, the Finger Lakes, the Hudson Valley, or the bright lights of New York City, traveling by train allows you to sit back, relax, and enjoy the journey itself!

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Right Here in our own Backyard

As summer travel season gets underway, Martinelli encourages residents to explore what's available in our own backyards, and discover places they may have never considered visiting before. From charming small towns to world-class attractions, New York offers countless adventures waiting to be explored. Martinelli and the team at NY by Rail work with communities across New York State to help get tourists and travelers to visit their towns and experience the great towns that Upstate NY has to offer.

"We focus on leisure travel. We work with a lot of the counties and regional destinations across the state, because we want to build a program to bring train travelers into their destinations. That's a big part of tourism, it's an economic generator, and generally if people are coming up, they're going to spend the night, go out to eat, and see attractions. We partner with a lot of these towns, and we want to showcase how easy it is to get to their destination and highlight the places that you can visit by Amtrak," explained Martinelli.

Listen to the full episode with Tom Martinelli on In Touch With The Hudson Valley HERE

Your #1 NY Travel Resource

NY By Rail, both a magazine and online travel resource, highlights destinations, attractions, events, and hidden gems that can be reached by train. Rail travel also provides a stress-free alternative to driving, eliminating concerns about traffic, parking, and navigation. Instead, travelers can spend their time taking in scenic views, reading, working, or simply enjoying the ride.

For those looking for a new way to travel, hopping aboard a train might be the perfect ticket to experiencing the beauty and diversity of New York State! Learn more by visiting NY By Rail online, or by picking up a NY By Rail magazine at a train station near you!