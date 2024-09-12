With cooler nights, more residents across New York will be spending more time outdoors at dusk enjoying nature. Many sky watchers on their nightly walks may see astronomical wonders such as a Full Moon, the Aurora Borealis, or the latest annual meteor shower.

But more than a few residents in the state claim they're seeing something else in the skies that they can not explain. Is this latest odd sighting in Wayne County, New York just weather balloons, or perhaps a military exercise of some kind? Or maybe something really bizarre that defies any and all explanation?

New York state has seen another busy year for sightings of alleged discs, orbs, and other unexplained airborne objects, One such report even claimed they witnessed an actual human abduction by an unidentified craft in May 2024, though there is absolutely no credible basis to this claim.

New York State Resident Sees "Six Triangular Shaped Craft" That Flew in "Unnatural Pattern"

One of the latest filings to the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center comes from a resident who says they witnessed "at least six triangular shaped craft changing color and shape flying in a very unnatural pattern."

The encounter would last for about 30 minutes, according to the report.

The alleged encounter happened August 11, in what the person says was a "heavily wooded area", on the "outskirts of [sic[ the village, along the county line."

The resident said they had their dog out that early that morning, when they noticed the first object moving east. After bringing their dog indoors, the person said they came back outside with their phone to record what was now at six objects.

They further described the objects as having an "aura or haze", that also left a trail and even emitted other objects and "beams" The resident claimed they saw the flying objects continuously change colors, with "two of them expanded into a globe shape and then into a ring, and then immediately back into seemingly solid object."

