“Oddity” Meteor Shower Will Soon Streak Across New York State

We will soon be upon one of the most active times of year for annual meteor showers, though scientists refer to the next one up as a bit of an oddity. Previously, the Perseids shower peaked August 11th and 12th, bringing one of the best meteor displays of the year to skies above New York and everywhere.

This also comes after a rather extraordinary incident in July, when NASA said a fireball traveling 38,000 MPH descended over the Statue of Liberty before exploding 29 miles above an area over Manhattan and New Jersey. This fireball was not associated with any annual meteor showers.

Draconid Meteor Shower To Soon Streak Across New York State

Earth Sky says that the Draconid meteor shower will peak October 8, with the best time for viewing being the evening before.

The Draconids are know for being a bit of an oddity of an event, as Earth Sky says that more meteors are likely to fly in the evening hours than in the morning hours after midnight, unlike most other showers.

NASA says the meteor shower peaks this time of year when Earth passes threw the remains of the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner.

While Earth Sky says this isn't usually a major meteor shower, there have been random years that spectacular meteor storms end up producing hundreds to thousands of meteors an hour.

This is due to the debris from the comet not being scattered evenly around its orbit, says astronomers. So, if the Earth just happens to pass through the comet debris at just the right point, then expect a lot more meteors.