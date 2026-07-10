A Connecticut couple walked away without injuries after their seaplane reportedly overturned on one of New York's busiest summer destinations Thursday morning.

According to news reports, the crash happened at approximately 7:47 a.m. on July 9 near Blairs Bay on Lake George in Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says a Kitfox 7SS seaplane carrying a 60-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife from Canaan, Connecticut, flipped over while on the lake. Despite the dramatic accident, both occupants reportedly escaped unharmed.

FAA Investigating Lake George Crash

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after the aircraft overturned. Authorities have not released information about what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded to Lake George and has launched an investigation into the incident to determine exactly what happened.

While seaplane accidents are relatively uncommon, the incident quickly drew attention because it occurred during the height of the busy tourism season on one of the state's best-known lakes.