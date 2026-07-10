Couple Escapes After Plane Flips Over on Lake George

Couple Escapes After Plane Flips Over on Lake George

Blairs Bay/Google maps

A Connecticut couple walked away without injuries after their seaplane reportedly overturned on one of New York's busiest summer destinations Thursday morning.

According to news reports, the crash happened at approximately 7:47 a.m. on July 9 near Blairs Bay on Lake George in Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says a Kitfox 7SS seaplane carrying a 60-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife from Canaan, Connecticut, flipped over while on the lake. Despite the dramatic accident, both occupants reportedly escaped unharmed.

FAA Investigating Lake George Crash

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after the aircraft overturned. Authorities have not released information about what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded to Lake George and has launched an investigation into the incident to determine exactly what happened.

While seaplane accidents are relatively uncommon, the incident quickly drew attention because it occurred during the height of the busy tourism season on one of the state's best-known lakes.

Haunted Hudson Valley Spots

The Hudson Valley is famous for its natural, serene beauty, but this area holds many secrets, including tales of a haunted restaurant, B&B, mansion, music hall, and more. Even the extraterrestrial call the Hudson Valley home, in Pine Bush- the UFO Capital of the East Coast. 

Gallery Credit: Haunted History Trail

Filed Under: Connecticut, lake george, New York
Categories: Articles, News

More From WPDH-WPDA