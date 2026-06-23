Ben Stiller Announces New Documentary About The New York Knicks

New York Knicks superfan Ben Stiller is turning his lifelong love of the team into a major documentary project.

During an appearance on the "Roommates Show" podcast hosted by Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Stiller revealed that he's producing a multi-part documentary about the franchise in partnership with HBO and A24.

The actor, who became a familiar sight courtside during the Knicks' championship run this season, admitted that he wasn't just watching games. Stiller said he had been filming content on his iPhone throughout the playoffs as part of the project.

According to Stiller, the documentary won't focus solely on the team's recent success.

Instead, it will explore the full history of the franchise, including the Knicks' championship teams of the 1970s, the memorable playoff runs of the 1990s, and the current era that delivered New York's first NBA title in decades.

Gregory Shamus, Getty Images Gregory Shamus, Getty Images

"This is a dream project," Stiller said during the podcast, adding that he "could not be more excited" about bringing the story to fans.

The documentary is still in the early stages of production and is not expected to be released for at least another year. No official title or release date has been announced.