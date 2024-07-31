“Best Meteor Shower Of the Year” To Peak Above New York State

The skies are very active this time of year, as two annual meteor showers will overlap during the nights above New York. But while some of the previous showers may have been a bit lackluster, the next one up is considered by many to be the year's biggest.

The Delta Aquariids, which peaked back in mid July, are still lingering around as we enter early August. Now one of the most vibrant meteor displays, which astronomers say are known for producing bright fireballs (or, "larger explosions of light and color") is set to peak as well.

Perseids Meteor Shower To Peak Above New York State

Many astronomers say this is the best meteor shower of the year, with as many as 50 to 75 meteors seen per hour. Some years will produce as many as 100 meteors under the right conditions, says experts.

SI reports that the Perseids meteor shower will peak on the nights of August 11th and 12th. The best time to view the Perseids will be after midnight, when the sky is at its darkest, reports SI.

Origins

The Perseids are the dust remnants of Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which is the largest object to pass Earth. Earth passes through the comet's path every mid July to late August, which leads to the countless dusty particles and pieces entering the planet's atmosphere.

