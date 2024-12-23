New Candy Store Opens in Galleria at Crystal Run Middletown

Candy lovers are excited for the recent opening of IT'SUGAR.

IT'SUGAR (pronounced "it's sugar") is an American candy store chain. They have over 100 locations in the United States and Canada, mostly located in shopping malls and tourist areas.

Jeff Rubin worked on Wall Street before returning home to the Midwest to help his family business in 1994. Rubin founded his store and opened its first location in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 2005 and he still serves as the CEO of the brand after BBX Capital bought his brand in June 2017 for $57 million. His inspiration came from FAO Schwarz and Toys R Us stores. He included novelty items when the stores and brand expanded across the country. They adopted the "Absolutely No Nutritional Value" slogan and included large items in stock.

In 2019, IT'SUGAR opened its largest store at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The store is three stories tall and has more than 10,000 types of candy, as well as having a candy replica of the Statue of Liberty made from 1.5 million jellybeans.

In 2020, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to multiple factors including lack of ingredients from its providers and brands featured, low sales, and the COVID-19 pandemic but they shortly emerged.

In 2022, another location was opened in Chicago on Magnificent Mile which is 2,000 square feet. Also, a 2-story, 20,335 square foot building in Times Square, the second largest in the United States, opened in August of 2022. Later the first Canada location was opened, as a "candy department store" in the West Edmonton Mall.

In 2023, they opened locations in Bellis Fair, The Centre at Salisbury, and another in Miami in 2024. Now comes a new location in Middletown, NY!

As new businesss continue to open at The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, the future looks bright for the popular Hudson Valley area mall. With recent openings at the mall that have included the return of Master Wok, along with FYE, the new Cari's Cafe, and a tattoo shop Pierce It or Ink It, there seems to be no end in sight as new tenants continue to sign on at the Galleria.

IT'SUGAR Opens in Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown

The Galleria at Crystal Run is the second-largest mall in New York's Hudson Valley region. The Galleria, which opened in 1992, has an area of 1,100,000 square feet on two floors. It has 120 shops and restaurants, as well as a 16-screen AMC Theatres. It is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies, a group that also owns and manages regional sisters Poughkeepsie Galleria in Poughkeepsie (the model for Crystal Run), and Palisades Center in West Nyack.



The Galleria at Crystal Run took to social media this past Friday, Dec. 20 to announce that IT'SUGAR is now officially open on the lower level near Round 1 Bowling & Arcade. "Shop an outrageous array of sweets fit for any self-respecting candy lover" they wrote.

Take a Peek Inside New IT'SUGAR Candy Store in Galleria at Crystal Run IT'SUGAR Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY Photo credit: Galleria at Crystal Run Gallery Credit: Tigman

