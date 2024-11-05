Popular Restaurant Returns to Galleria at Crystal Run Food Court

Hudson Valley residents in the Middletown, NY area are elated about a restaurant's return.

One of the popular malls here in the Hudson Valley area is The Galleria at Crystal Run located in the Town of Wallkill. Its the second-largest mall in New York's Hudson Valley region.

The galleria, which opened in 1992, has an area of 1,100,000 square feet on two floors. It has 120 shops and restaurants, as well as a 16-screen AMC Theatres. The Galleria is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies, a group that also owns and manages regional sisters Poughkeepsie Galleria in Poughkeepsie (the model for Crystal Run), and Palisades Center in West Nyack.

The food court is always a popular spot at the mall. And the Galleria at Crystal Run has a food court that is filled with a lot of grea t options, and one restaurant in particular has been closed for nearly 2 months, and now its has reopened. Some say it felt like 10 years since they had closed up shop temporarily for renovations LOL

Master Wok Returns to Galleria at Crystal Run

The Galleria at Crystal Run took to Facebook on Monday to announce the return of popular chinese restaurant Master Wok. "Master Wok is back and ready to serve you! After much anticipation, we are so excited to welcome back Master Wok as they bring you your favorite dishes!", the post reads.

The post garnered a lot of positive feedback with over 400 reactions and 84 comments with many stating that the 2 month closure felt like years.

It seems like there are a lot of fans of Master Wok. The restaurant has reportedly been at the Galleria at Crystal Run since the mall opened in 1992. See a 4 star yelp review below.

