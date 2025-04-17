Huge Wrestlemania watch party event set for Orange County, NY.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena. WrestleMania 41 comes to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025 and you can watch it all go down at a popular local brewery.

So many memories over the years gathering around the television and watching Wrestlemania on pay per view. Being a wrestling fan since 1984 (over 40 years) for us die hard wrestling fans, Wrestlemania is our Super Bowl. If you're looking for a place to watch Wrestlemania 41 this weekend, Aspire Brewing in Middletown, NY has got the event for you.

​WrestleMania 41, also known as "WrestleMania Vegas," is WWE's flagship event for 2025, scheduled for Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. This marks the second time Las Vegas hosts the spectacle, following WrestleMania IX in 1993. The event will be streamed live on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix in most international markets, following WWE's 10-year streaming deal with Netflix.

Major Matches and Storylines

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena : In a highly anticipated match, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena, who has announced his retirement at the end of 2025. The storyline intensified when Cena turned heel, aligning with The Rock and attacking Rhodes.

CM Punk's Return : CM Punk, returning to WWE after a hiatus, will compete in his first WrestleMania main event, facing Seth Rollins in a high-stakes match.

Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship Defense : Bron Breakker, son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, will defend his Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi: In a groundbreaking non-title women's match, Jade Cargill and Naomi will face off, marking one of the first such matches without a sexualized gimmick. Their feud has included personal exchanges, adding intensity to the rivalry.

Aspire Brewing Wrestlemania Watch Party

Aspire Brewing in Middletown will be hosting a Wrestlemania Watch Party all weekend long with a wrestling themed menu and drink specials.

Saturday 4/19: Night 1

Menu & Specials start at 5pm, then at 6pm there will be wrestling trivia (courtesy of Hudson Valley Trivia Company) hosted by Awesome Championship Wrestling stars Vik Dalishus & Hale Collins- The NOW! There will be wrestling tickets and other giveaways throughout the night.

Sunday 4/20: Night 2



The fun continues with more wrestling themed menu items, and the 2nd Half of WrestleMania 41 on the big screen! Plus experience the walk up, pour-the-craft-beer-of-your-choice from Aspire Brewing's Self Pour Tap Wall, play a round of virtual golf, or challenge your friends to some axe throwing! RSVP on the Facebook event invitation here.

Free Entry - 21+ with ID to drink *Aspire Brewing is located at 600 N Galleria Dr, Middletown, NY

