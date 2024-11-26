New Cafe Opens in The Galleria at Crystal Run Middletown

Cari's Cafe menu looks amazing as do the prices.

Good to see new businesses moving into the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY. With the return of FYE earlier this year, along with popular restaurant Master Wok after renovations, the mall continues to strive in an era of uncertainty for the American mall.

The Galleria at Crystal Run is the second-largest mall in New York's Hudson Valley region. The Galleria, which opened in 1992, has an area of 1,100,000 square feet on two floors. It has 120 shops and restaurants, as well as a 16-screen AMC Theatres. It is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies, a group that also owns and manages regional sisters Poughkeepsie Galleria in Poughkeepsie (the model for Crystal Run), and Palisades Center in West Nyack.

The Galleria at Crystal Run Facebook The Galleria at Crystal Run Facebook loading...

New Cafe Now Open at The Galleria at Crystal Run

The Galleria ta Crystal Run took to social media on Monday, welcoming new business Cari's Cafe to the mall. "We're excites to announce the opening of Cari's Cafe, located in the lower leval next to JV Penney!" they wrote on Facebook. They mentioned that that the new spot in the cozy atmosphere is great for stopping by for a quick coffee, pastry or full meal.

We're excited to announce the opening of Cari's Cafe, located on the lower level next to JC Penney!Whether you're stopping by for a quick coffee, a delicious pastry, or a full meal, they've got something for everyone.

Come experience the cozy atmosphere, friendly service, and a menu filled with fresh, flavorful options.

Find them on the lower level by JC Penney.

Get our free mobile app

The posting was met with a lot of excitement from people, saying how yummy the food looked and how great the prices were. A coffee as cheap as $2 and a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich for 3 bucks sounds amazing to me! We'll be sure to stop by the nexty time we're in the area. Congrats to Cari on the new business and best of luck!

The Galleria at Crystal Run Facebook The Galleria at Crystal Run Facebook loading...

Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York These are the Top 10 Breakfast spots in Middletown, New York according to Yelp reviews. Which of these places have you enjoyed? Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Middletown, New York's 7 Top Rated Restaurants