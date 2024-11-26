New Cafe Opens in The Galleria at Crystal Run Middletown
Cari's Cafe menu looks amazing as do the prices.
Good to see new businesses moving into the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY. With the return of FYE earlier this year, along with popular restaurant Master Wok after renovations, the mall continues to strive in an era of uncertainty for the American mall.
The Galleria at Crystal Run is the second-largest mall in New York's Hudson Valley region. The Galleria, which opened in 1992, has an area of 1,100,000 square feet on two floors. It has 120 shops and restaurants, as well as a 16-screen AMC Theatres. It is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies, a group that also owns and manages regional sisters Poughkeepsie Galleria in Poughkeepsie (the model for Crystal Run), and Palisades Center in West Nyack.
New Cafe Now Open at The Galleria at Crystal Run
The Galleria ta Crystal Run took to social media on Monday, welcoming new business Cari's Cafe to the mall. "We're excites to announce the opening of Cari's Cafe, located in the lower leval next to JV Penney!" they wrote on Facebook. They mentioned that that the new spot in the cozy atmosphere is great for stopping by for a quick coffee, pastry or full meal.
