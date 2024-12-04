New Tattoo Shop Opens in Galleria at Crystal Run Middletown

Looking to get some ink while shopping at the Galleria at Crystal Run? Now you can.

New businesses continue to open at the popular Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY, signaling a time of prosperity for what some have considered to be a time of uncertainty for American malls.

The Galleria at Crystal Run is the second-largest mall in New York's Hudson Valley region. The Galleria, which opened in 1992, has an area of 1,100,000 square feet on two floors. It has 120 shops and restaurants, as well as a 16-screen AMC Theatres. It is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies, a group that also owns and manages regional sisters Poughkeepsie Galleria in Poughkeepsie (the model for Crystal Run), and Palisades Center in West Nyack.

Pierce It or Ink It Opens in Galleria at Crystal Run

The Galleria at Crystal Run took to social media to announce the opening of yet a nother new business, and this rtime its a tattoo shop! Pierce It or Ink It is officially open on the Upper Level, near Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse, specializing in tattoos and also offering professional body piercings and a wide range of piercing jewelry. "Whether you're looking for custom designs, a new piercing, or stunning jewelry, we've got you covered!", they wrote. The store had its grand opening this past weekend.

Second Hudson Valley Location

It appears that the new Pierce It or Ink It shop is the second location for the business with another location already established in Poughkeepsie at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. For more info on the new Pierce It or Ink It shop at Thew Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, check out their Instagram page here and see a photo gallery of the shop below.

