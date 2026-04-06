Cherry Blossom Season is the signal of Spring in most areas, with blooms appearing from March to April, most notably when the breathtaking acres of hundreds of Sakura varieties on the Japanese island of Kyushu briefly brighten the land.

The delicate flowers are celebrated with festivals internationally, including a huge annual celebration in Washington DC, but it turns out you don't have to travel far at all to celebrate these Spring blooms.

Local Cherry Blossom Celebrations

For the ninth year, Peekskill's Rotary Club is once again hosting their Cherry Blossom Festival at the Peekskill Riverfront Green Saturday, May 2.

The free event, for all ages, begins at 10 a.m. with a plant sale-perfect for planting and gift giving for Mother's Day, food trucks, craft vendors, raffles/auctions and kids activities including: Flower Pot Painting, Arts & Crafts, Games and Inflatable Slides.

Food trucks include:

Cousins Maine Lobster

Wrappers Delight

Knot of This World Pretzels

Snowie of Putnam

Three Little Pigs

Homestyle Desserts

Plus, a grilled cheese tent run by members of the Peekskill Rotary Club.

A more traditional Japanese-inspired festival is happening on April 25 at the Villard Pocket Park in Hastings-on-Hudson.

In Hyde Park the 2026 Cherry Blossom Festival at DASSAI BLUE Sake Brewery is happening April 11–12 & 18–19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.