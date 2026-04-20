Big changes are on the horizon for SUNY Orange.

The Orange County Legislature has unanimously approved nearly $30 million in funding to launch Phase 1 of a long-term Facilities Master Plan that will modernize and reshape both the Middletown and Newburgh campuses over the next decade.

The April 10 vote does more than fund upgrades- the investment positions the college to secure more than $28 million in matching funds from New York State while advancing the design phase of a project aimed at transforming the student experience.

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Rather than expanding square footage, the plan focuses on reimagining existing space with modern interiors, updated classrooms, and more inviting shared areas designed to better connect students with academic programs and career pathways.

Middletown Campus Improvements

Phase 1 focuses on strategic shifts across the Middletown campus by relocating the Computer Science and Technology Department to Harriman Hall, and the Education and Criminal Justice Department to Hudson Hall.

Those moves open the door for expanded nursing and dental hygiene programs inside the Bio-Tech Building meant to directly support high-demand healthcare careers.

Newburgh Campus Plans

Improvements to Kaplan Hall and the Tower Building are planned for the Newburgh campus to update and enhance student spaces while creating a more connected, walkable campus, including upgrades to the plaza and pathways between buildings.

The three-phase plan represents a $211 million investment in the future of SUNY Orange that's focused on updating academic spaces, supporting workforce development, and creating a more modern, student-centered campus environment.

Phase 1 is expected to begin in 2026 and run through 2029.