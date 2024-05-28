90’s Nostalgia Trip: FYE Returns To The Galleria, Middletown

It's pretty wild seeing a 90s favorite back at the local malls. FYE is an American chain of entertainment retail stores headquartered in Albany, NY.

Formerly owned by Trans World Entertainment, it began in 1993 and was expanded in 2001, 2006, and again in 2009 after buying out and rebranding mall-based stores Camelot, Sam Goody, Spec's Music, Strawberries, Record Town, Coconuts Music & Movies, DiscJockey, Saturday Matinee, The Wall, Suncoast, Musicland, and Media Play stores.

FYE was a popular store for music, movies and games. It would be the place to pick up your favorite CDs and DVDs, they ended up closing locations many years back at area malls, and now they have been slowly coming back to those locations.

FYE made a return to the Danbury Mall in 2021, and Poughkeepsie Galleria in 2023 and now the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown has gotten its FYE back!

FYE Officially Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY

The Galleria at Crystal Run Facebook The Galleria at Crystal Run Facebook loading...

The Galleria at Crystal Run took to social media this past Friday to welcome back FYE to the popular mall and they posted pictures of the new store.

It looks great, and they even have CDs and vinyl!

FYI… FYE is officially back at the Galleria at Crystal Run after all these years! Visit the number one store for all things Pop Culture! (And you can still flip through CDs ) You can find them on the lower level across from Cinnabon.

From the over 400 reactions and nearly 100 comments on the posting, it looks like many are very excited about its FYE's return.

attachment-FYE Comment1 loading...

Wes is excited!

attachment-FYE Comment2 loading...

Anna Marie missed FYE.

attachment-FYE Comment3 loading...

Ritchie thinks it's awesome that FYE is back.

Get our free mobile app

'90s Toys That Spark Instant Childhood Memories This '90s nostalgia is sure to make you feel like a kid again. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

The 10 Best Pizza Places in Middletown, New York Here are the top 10 most reviewed pizzerias in Middletown, New York according to Yelp.