Popular Hudson Valley Record Shop Holding Concert At Former Prison
Rock Fantasy of Middletown celebrating nearly 40 years with anniversary concert at abandoned correctional facility.
Rock Fantasy has been a Hudson Valley, NY mainstay since 1985, catering to the hard rock/heavy metal community starting off selling records, cassettes, CDs, and t-shirts, eventually incorporating tobacco products, along with comic books and other collectibles.
Also See: Popular Hudson Valley Music Festival Reportedly Not Returning in 2025
During the 1990s and 2000s, the store would see meet and greets from rock/metal bands to pro wrestlers along with an ever-growing collection of pinball machines. Rock Fantasy now has a huge pinball room as part of their store at 12 East Main St in Middletown, and they often host pinball tournaments out of the shop.
Metallica and Black Sabbath Tributes Headline Rock Fantasy 39th Anniversary Show
The Stage at Roosevelt Hall
This show will take place at The stage at Roosevelt Hall which is located inside the former Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick, NY. It was an all-male, medium initially designed to accommodate 400 inmates, the prison's population swelled to 1,000 during the 1980s amid the War on Drugs.
Origins as a Reform School
Established in 1932, the site originally housed the New York State Training School for Boys, a reform institution aimed at rehabilitating delinquent youth. The facility operated until 1976, attracting attention from figures like Eleanor Roosevelt, who highlighted the boys' experiences in her "My Day" columns .
Facing budgetary constraints, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the closure of Mid-Orange in 2011, along with six other state prisons. Subsequently, the site was transferred to the Town of Warwick in 2014. Efforts to repurpose the property led to the creation of the Warwick Valley Office & Technology Corporate Park, featuring businesses like Drowned Lands Brewery and Green Thumb Industries, as well as recreational spaces such as Wickham Woodlands Park.
Take a peek inside the former correctional facility below.
25 Places that Make Warwick, Warwick
Gallery Credit: Mary Murphy
Top 100 Classic Rock Artists
Gallery Credit: UCR Staff