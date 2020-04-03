Hudson Valley Fios Viewers Get Free Premium Channels This Month

Fios customers with extra time to kill will be happy to find out that they're getting a free upgrade to their current package.

In an email to customers, Verizon Fios announced they're doing their part to "make staying at home a little easier." During the month of April, customers can tune in to get over 80 channels that may not already be in their lineup.

Besides some major premium channels, Fios is giving free access to news and information channels such as MSNBC, Discovery Family, BBC America and CNN. Even if your bundle doesn't include these channels, they will now be available free of charge.

Customers are also being given a free month of Showtime and Epix. All channels from each service are now turned on until April 30. In order to stay in shape, Fios is also making Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga available in their "on-demand" section all month. The service offers instructional exercise videos, yoga, pilates and even meditation.

Other premium channels being offered for free includes Starz, which will have all of their channels turned on from April 17 through 23. HBO and Cinemax will also be offered for free from April 17 to 20.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: