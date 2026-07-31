Tragedy Lowers Flags in New York State to Half-Staff

Flags are flying at half-staff across New York today, and if you've noticed them outside schools, government buildings or local town halls, there's a solemn reason why.

Throughout the year, Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered flags lowered to honor fallen police officers, correction officers, firefighters and military members. Each tribute recognizes someone who dedicated their life to serving others. Today's order honors a New Yorker who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving overseas in the Iran War.

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Why Flags Are Half-Staff in NY Today

Governor Kathy Hochul has directed flags on all state government buildings to be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, July 31, in honor of Staff Sergeant Angel S. Rampersad.

Rampersad died on July 17 during an attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan while serving with the U.S. Army. Following her death, she was posthumously promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant.

"My heart is with the family, loved ones and the soldiers who stood beside Sergeant Angel S. Rampersad as they grieve this unimaginable loss," Hochul said. "Staff Sergeant Rampersad lived a life of courage and selflessness."

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A Life Dedicated to Service

A lifelong resident of Ozone Park in Queens, Rampersad graduated from Forest Hills High School before earning a degree in Criminal Justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

She was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command, based in Ansbach, Germany.

During her military career, Rampersad earned numerous honors recognizing her service, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.