New Jersey Is About To Get The World's Tallest And Fastest Spinning Roller Coaster.

Six Flags Great Adventure just announced BAKUNAWA, a record-breaking roller coaster set to open in 2027, and it's already being billed as one of the most extreme rides ever built.

The new coaster stands 382 feet tall, making it the world's tallest and fastest spinning launch coaster, reaching speeds of 100 mph while riders spin freely throughout the experience.

It will be one of the five tallest roller coasters on Earth.

Every Ride Will Be Different

Unlike traditional coasters, BAKUNAWA's trains rotate naturally during the ride. There are no programmed spins, meaning every trip delivers a slightly different experience.

The ride lasts 2 minutes and 17 seconds and features three separate launches.

Riders blast from 0 to 60 mph before climbing above the park. Then comes what Six Flags says is another world first: an upside-down launch, accelerating riders from 60 to 80 mph while completely upside down.

A final launch sends the train to 100 mph before climbing its massive 382-foot tower and diving into a twisting descent.

The coaster stretches more than 3,100 feet of track, and each train features 20 floorless seats, leaving riders' feet dangling throughout the ride.

Six World Records

According to Six Flags, BAKUNAWA will debut with six world records:

World's fastest spinning coaster (100 mph)

World's tallest spinning coaster (382 feet)

World's fastest inversion (80 mph)

World's longest stall inversion

World's first floorless spinning coaster

World's first upside-down launch

Inspired By A Legendary Sea Serpent

The coaster takes its name from Bakunawa, a giant sea serpent from Philippine mythology said to swallow the moon.

The attraction will anchor the park's newly expanded Boardwalk area, which recently added new family rides, restaurants and live entertainment.

When Can You Ride It?

BAKUNAWA is scheduled to open during the 2027 season at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey.