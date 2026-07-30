Green Haven Prisoner Sentenced After Brutally Attacking Two Officers

A prisoner has been sentenced after admitting to brutally attacking two correction officers with a homemade weapon.

Working inside one of New York's maximum-security prisons is a dangerous job, and a violent attack at a Hudson Valley correctional facility is highlighting those risks once again.

A man who admitted to attacking two correction officers at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Beekman has now been sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced that 43-year-old Edward Gibson was sentenced Tuesday in Dutchess County Court after previously pleading guilty to Attempted Assault in the First Degree, a Class C violent felony. In addition to the prison sentence, Gibson will serve five years of post-release supervision.

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The charges stem from an incident inside Green Haven on July 21, 2025.

According to prosecutors, Gibson was armed with a homemade metal shank when he ran toward a female correction officer and swung the weapon at her upper body. The officer was able to avoid being struck, but fell during the attack and suffered a knee injury.

Authorities say Gibson then ignored repeated commands to surrender and continued the assault by advancing toward a male correction officer. Gibson admitted in court that he attempted to seriously injure the officer by striking him in the back with the metal shank.

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District Attorney Anthony Parisi said correction officers deserve to know they will be protected when they're attacked while doing their jobs.

The brave men and women who work inside our correctional facilities deserve to know that when they are violently attacked for simply doing their jobs, those responsible will be prosecuted and held accountable.

He added that the prosecution was handled as part of the Dutchess County District Attorney's Jail and Prison Violence Prevention Initiative, which focuses on crimes committed inside local jails and state correctional facilities.

Green Haven Correctional Facility, located in the Town of Beekman, is one of New York's oldest maximum-security prisons and houses some of the state's most dangerous offenders. Incidents involving assaults on correction officers have drawn increased attention in recent years as correctional staff members continue to raise concerns about safety inside New York's prison system.