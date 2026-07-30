214 New Yorkers Just Had Their Vehicle Seized, Is Yours Next?

Over 200 drivers no longer have a ride thanks to their vehicle being taken away by the State of New York. Here's how to avoid it happening to you.

If you've noticed more New York State Police vehicles parked along the Thruway lately, it's probably not your imagination.

State officials say the latest enforcement effort led to hundreds of vehicles being seized, including some right here in the Hudson Valley.

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More Than 200 Vehicles Seized Across New York

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State Police Troop T, working with the New York State Thruway Authority, carried out four large enforcement operations during the first half of the year.

The details focused on drivers using so-called "ghost plates." These are license plates that are missing, altered, obscured or otherwise unreadable, making it difficult for toll cameras to identify a vehicle. Authorities say some drivers intentionally use them to avoid paying tolls or to evade traffic enforcement cameras.

By the end of the operations, State Police had seized 214 vehicles and issued more than 1,100 tickets. Investigators also identified 38 vehicle owners who collectively owed nearly $103,000 in unpaid tolls and fees to the New York State Thruway Authority. Officials say the enforcement effort is already paying off, with more than two-thirds of that outstanding money having since been recovered.

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Hudson Valley Included in Crackdown

The enforcement operations weren't limited to one part of the state. Troopers conducted the details in the Capital Region, the Hudson Valley and Western New York along the state's 570-mile Thruway system.

Officials say the goal is to catch drivers using fake or obscured plates, suspended registrations or other methods to avoid paying tolls.

Could Your Vehicle Be Seized?

For most Hudson Valley drivers, if your registration is valid, your license plates are clearly visible and you're paying your tolls, you shouldn't have anything to worry about.

However, New York law prohibits anything that makes a license plate difficult to read, including tinted plate covers, covers that distort camera images, or plates that are intentionally bent, dirty or otherwise obscured. Drivers who repeatedly ignore toll bills can also face registration suspensions, and if they're stopped while driving, their vehicle may be subject to seizure.

State officials say the enforcement campaign will continue as they work to prevent toll evasion and ensure drivers who follow the rules aren't left paying for those who don't.