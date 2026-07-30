Tractor Trailer Catches Fire At Midspan Of The Newburgh Beacon Bridge
A harrowing scene broke out on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge overnight.
Fire crews responded to the bridge for reports of a tractor trailer fire mid-bridge at 3:10 a.m. on July 30.
Crews from Newburgh Fire Department responded as mutual aid to Middle Hope Fire Department for a tractor trailer fire mid span of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge at 3:10 a.m. Thursday.
Crews arrived on scene to reportedly find an active fire in one of the tandem trailers.
Firefighters used a handline to tackle the fire, which was reportedly extinguished within minutes.
The scene was cleared within the hour, according to officials.
The fire comes as clean up crews are working to clear roadways from flooding and downed trees as a result of the summer storms the Hudson Valley has been hit with this July.
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