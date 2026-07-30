Tractor Trailer Catches Fire At Midspan Of The Newburgh Beacon Bridge

Tractor Trailer Catches Fire At Midspan Of The Newburgh Beacon Bridge

Newburgh Beacon Bridge Tractor Trailer fire/Newburgh Firefighters Union Facebook

A harrowing scene broke out on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge overnight.

Fire crews responded to the bridge for reports of a tractor trailer fire mid-bridge at 3:10 a.m. on July 30.

Newburgh Beacon Bridge Tractor Trailer fire/Newburgh Firefighters Union Facebook
Newburgh Beacon Bridge Tractor Trailer fire/Newburgh Firefighters Union Facebook

Crews from Newburgh Fire Department responded as mutual aid to Middle Hope Fire Department for a tractor trailer fire mid span of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge at 3:10 a.m. Thursday.

Crews arrived on scene to reportedly find an active fire in one of the tandem trailers.

Newburgh Beacon Bridge Tractor Trailer fire/Newburgh Firefighters Union Facebook
Newburgh Beacon Bridge Tractor Trailer fire/Newburgh Firefighters Union Facebook

Firefighters used a handline to tackle the fire, which was reportedly extinguished within minutes.

The scene was cleared within the hour, according to officials.

Newburgh Beacon Bridge Tractor Trailer fire/Newburgh Firefighters Union Facebook
Newburgh Beacon Bridge Tractor Trailer fire/Newburgh Firefighters Union Facebook

The fire comes as clean up crews are working to clear roadways from flooding and downed trees as a result of the summer storms the Hudson Valley has been hit with this July.

Fourth of July Storm 2026

After the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Dutchess County on July 4, 2026, a line of powerful storms swept through the region Saturday evening with damaging straight-line winds, torrential rain, frequent lightning, and dangerous cloud-to-ground strikes.

Gallery Credit: Listener submissions

Filed Under: fire, Newburgh, Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley News, News

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