A harrowing scene broke out on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge overnight.

Fire crews responded to the bridge for reports of a tractor trailer fire mid-bridge at 3:10 a.m. on July 30.

Newburgh Beacon Bridge Tractor Trailer fire/Newburgh Firefighters Union Facebook Newburgh Beacon Bridge Tractor Trailer fire/Newburgh Firefighters Union Facebook

Crews from Newburgh Fire Department responded as mutual aid to Middle Hope Fire Department for a tractor trailer fire mid span of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge at 3:10 a.m. Thursday.

Crews arrived on scene to reportedly find an active fire in one of the tandem trailers.

Newburgh Beacon Bridge Tractor Trailer fire/Newburgh Firefighters Union Facebook Newburgh Beacon Bridge Tractor Trailer fire/Newburgh Firefighters Union Facebook

Firefighters used a handline to tackle the fire, which was reportedly extinguished within minutes.

The scene was cleared within the hour, according to officials.

Newburgh Beacon Bridge Tractor Trailer fire/Newburgh Firefighters Union Facebook Newburgh Beacon Bridge Tractor Trailer fire/Newburgh Firefighters Union Facebook

The fire comes as clean up crews are working to clear roadways from flooding and downed trees as a result of the summer storms the Hudson Valley has been hit with this July.