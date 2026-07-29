Why Owls Are Going Crazy in the Hudson Valley Right Now

If it seems like owls are suddenly up to no good in the Hudson Valley, you're not imagining it.

Every summer, something happens that turns normally secretive barred owls into some of the region's most visible wildlife. Right now, this year's young owls have officially left the nest, and they're spending the next several weeks learning how to survive on their own. That often means they end up in the last place you'd expect: your backyard.

Not only will you see fledglings making their way around your property, but their parents will also be nearby, looking for something to occupy their time now that they're literally "empty nesters".

A few summers ago, our clothesline was stolen by a playful owl who refused to let go. He wrapped it around his talons, tugged at it with his beak and simply wouldn't give it up no matter how hard we pulled. The only way to get him to release the rope was to bang some pots and pans together.

What To Do If An Owl Moves Into Your Yard

When encountering an owl in your yard, the best thing you can do is nothing.

Wildlife experts recommend giving the birds plenty of space and resisting the urge to "rescue" a young owl unless it's clearly injured or in immediate danger.

A fledgling sitting on the ground isn't necessarily in trouble. Young barred owls often spend time on the ground before climbing back into trees using their feet, beaks and short flights as they continue developing their flying skills.

If the owl is in a dangerous location, such as the middle of a road, it can be gently moved a short distance to nearby cover. Otherwise, it's usually best to let nature take its course.

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Keeping Everyone Safe

If a barred owl family has chosen your yard, there are a few simple things you can do to protect both your family and the birds.

Keep dogs on a leash, especially around dawn and dusk when owls are most active. Curious pets can unintentionally stress young birds or provoke protective adults.

If you have outdoor cats, now is a good time to keep them indoors. Not only are cats vulnerable to large raptors, but they also pose a serious threat to young wildlife.

The good news is that this annual invasion doesn't last forever. As the young owls become stronger fliers and learn to hunt on their own, they'll gradually spread out into the surrounding forests and their parents will stop hovering nearby.

So if you've suddenly found a fluffy owl staring back at you from the edge of your yard, consider yourself lucky. You're getting a front-row seat to one of the Hudson Valley's most fascinating summertime wildlife events.