HBO Documentary Show Scouting Hudson Valley for Angry Neighbors

If you live in the Hudson Valley and have a nightmare neighbor, HBO wants to hear your story.

Production crews for HBO's documentary series Neighbors are now searching for people in the Hudson Valley who are involved in real-life neighborhood disputes as the show gears up for its second season.

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According to posts that have recently started popping up in local community groups, researchers are specifically looking for stories in several Hudson Valley towns.

"My name is Charlotte Coffey, and I'm a researcher on an HBO x A24 documentary TV series about ongoing neighborhood stories and disputes," one post reads. "We are hoping to do a segment in the Wappingers Falls area and are interested in talking with anyone with a unique relationship or ongoing dispute with their neighbor."

The production team says they're interested in just about any kind of disagreement, including issues involving noise, property lines, pets, parking, construction projects or anything else that's created an ongoing feud between neighbors.

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The series, produced by HBO and A24, debuted earlier this year and quickly found an audience by documenting real neighborhood conflicts from across the country. Each episode follows real people dealing with disputes that have often simmered for months or even years, ranging from arguments over fences and animals to bizarre personal conflicts. The show has since been renewed for a second season after averaging nearly three million viewers per episode across HBO's platforms.

The Hudson Valley appears to be one of several regions now being scouted for new stories. Similar casting notices have recently surfaced in communities across the country as producers search for active disputes that are still unfolding.

If you think your neighborhood feud is interesting enough for HBO, producers are asking residents to submit their stories through the casting website.

Whether it's a decades-old property line battle or an argument over who keeps leaving their garbage cans out too long, your neighborhood dispute could be headed for national television.