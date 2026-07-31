When to Visit Dutchess County’s ‘Magical’ Waterfall

Hiding just off one of the Hudson Valley's busiest roads is a waterfall that has to be seen to be believed.

There are so many hidden gems in the Hudson Valley that residents who have grown up here their entire lives are still discovering them. While most locals have checked off the major sights like the Walkway Over the Hudson and Vanderbilt Mansion, there are still some places that have yet to be fully discovered.

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Waterfalls in Dutchess County

We've all heard of Wappingers Falls, but not everyone knows that the village was actually named for a real waterfall that runs right under its Main Street. Perhaps you've driven over the bridge on East Main Street without even realizing that an incredible show was going on just out of eye's reach.

Those who have stopped in the village and peered over the bridge have been treated to an incredible view of the falls.

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History of the Wappingers Falls

Long before Wappingers Falls became a village, the waterfalls along Wappinger Creek were the reason people settled there. The natural 75-foot cascade provided one of the best sources of water power in the Hudson Valley, attracting Dutch millers Adolphus and Nicholas Brewer, who purchased hundreds of acres surrounding the falls in the early 1740s. They built grist and sawmills that harnessed the rushing water, laying the foundation for what would eventually become one of Dutchess County's most important industrial communities.

Over the next 150 years, the waterfalls powered the growth of Wappingers Falls from a small milling settlement into a bustling manufacturing village. Cotton mills, print works, foundries and, later, the Dutchess Bleachery all relied on the creek's constant flow. At its peak, more than 20 factories lined the gorge, making the falls the economic engine of the community. Today, the giant pipe that carries water over the falls is used to create hydroelectric power that can be purchased by local residents.

When to Visit the Wappingers Falls

While the falls is always a great place to visit, it's especially exciting after a large rainstorm or in the spring when the melting snow starts thundering over the rocks.

If you visit, make sure to spend some time in the Village itself. There are some incredible restaurants like Nonnina's, Lopburi Thai and Casa Ortega that shouldn't be missed. Wagon Wheel Pizza, Loco Garibaldi, Norma's and Patsy's Pizzeria also have some incredible food and if you're looking for a sweet treat, the Village Creamery and Quincy's Candy Shop are a must. Those looking to spend more time staring at the falls can also take advantage of the great views from the Di'Vine Wine Bar's outside deck.