The Dutchess County Division of Solid Waste Management will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Disposal & Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, June 22nd from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Dutchess County Department of Public Works, located at 626 Dutchess Turnpike in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Residents can access the event by taking Route 44 East to Burnett Boulevard. The collection is open to Dutchess County residents only.

The event is first-come, first-served, and residents should expect to experience wait times. Hazardous waste in containers larger than 10 gallons will not be accepted.

Registration is limited to the first 360 households; pre-registration is required for this event, and there is a $10 registration fee. Residents can register online, or by calling (845) 463-6020.

The Household Hazardous Waste Disposal & Electronics Recycling Event provides residents with a safe and responsible way to discard a diverse range of household items that cannot be disposed of through regular recycling or garbage bins. Acceptable items include television sets, computer monitors, telephones, pesticides, pool chemicals, and more.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: