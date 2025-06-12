WPDH Founding Fathers Of Rock Weekend

WPDH Founding Fathers Of Rock Weekend

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

This Father's Day weekend, WPDH celebrates dads all over the Hudson Valley with blocks of rock from the Founding Fathers of Rock.

The Founding Fathers

Photo by Rischgitz/Getty Images
The Founding Fathers of the United States were a group of American revolutionary leaders who united the Thirteen Colonies, led the war for independence from Great Britain, and built a frame of government for the United States during the later decades of the 18th century.

Most historians agree on a select set of "greats" as the founding fathers, those being George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton.

Harvest
The Founding Fathers of Rock

As we get into this Father's Day weekend, WPDH celebrates dads all over the Hudson Valley with blocks of rock from the Founding Fathers of Rock. Led Zeppelin, The Who, Aerosmith, Hendrix, Clapton and many others in blocks of hits and deep classics.

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Led Zeppeling performing live on stage.

Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of The Who perform on stage in Brisbane, Australia March 24, 2009.

Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images
Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Jimi Hendrix performs onstage, late 1960s.

WPDH-WPDA logo
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/GettyImages
Eric Clapton performs on stage in London, England March 3, 2020.

Be sure to download the WPDH Mobile app so you don't miss a minute of the Founding Fathers of Rock Weekend on 101.5 WPDH brought to you by Tasca Chrysler Jeep Dodge Fiat of Kingston. Happy Father's Day from the Home of Rock n Roll!

