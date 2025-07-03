Its a WPDH All American Weekend

We kick off our All American Weekend on 101.5 WPDH this Friday morning at 6am.

The WPDH All American Weekend is back! We'll be playing triple plays of All American classic rock bands at the top of every hour, all weekend long.

July 4 (Independence Day): commemorating the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. The Second Continental Congress declared that the Thirteen Colonies were now united, free and independent states. The Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4. Independence Day is commonly associated with fireworks, parades, barbeques, carnivals fairs, picnics and of course....rock n roll!

All American Weekend

Every hour all weekend long, we're lining up triple plays All American classic rock bands. It's the best from Tom Petty. Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters and loads more. Download the PDH Mobile app and take us with you wherever ya go this weekend. You don't wanna miss a minute of it! Listen for All American classic rock triple plays all weekend long on 101.5 WPDH The Home of Rock and Roll.

WPDH Album of the Week

The WPDH All American Weekend will be featuring Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers debut album featuring the single "American Girl" in it's entirety Sunday night at 11pm for the WPDH Album of the Week! You'll want to stick around for that. WPDH All American Weekend is brought to you by Tasca Chrysler Jeep Dodge Fiat of Kingston and Perfect Exteriors.

Have a rockin' July 4th weekend! Check out a list of the top 100 classic rock artists.

