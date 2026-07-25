Saratoga Springs Police have shared video from the June 2026 fire that claimed the lives of more than a dozen horses near the Saratoga Racecourse.

barn fire bodycam/Saratoga Springs PD Facebook barn fire bodycam/Saratoga Springs PD Facebook

A devastating fire broke out near the Saratoga Racecourse in the early morning hours of June 16, killing more than a dozen horses.

17 horse deaths have been confirmed, by officials, after the fire ravaged the barn that housed 18. The last horse escaped with minor injuries.

barn fire bodycam/Saratoga Springs PD Facebook barn fire bodycam/Saratoga Springs PD Facebook

Read More: Crews Respond to Barn Fire Near Saratoga Track | https://wpdh.com/fire-saratoga-horse-racing-nyra/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

According to police, on June 16, 2026 at 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the barns at the Saratoga Casino for a report of a fire.

When police arrived, they discovered the barn fully engulfed in flames. Along with NYRA security personnel, the officers "leapt into action as the flames crept closer, rescuing about 10 horses from an adjacent barn who stood in their stalls, frozen in fear."

barn fire bodycam/Saratoga Springs PD Facebook barn fire bodycam/Saratoga Springs PD Facebook

"This body camera footage is just a small snippet of the bravery and courage displayed by our team of officers that morning. It also highlights an unintended benefit of our Mounted Unit; there were officers working who understood the horses' behaviors, equipment, and communication and it certainly benefitted them in their response."

SEE THE FULL VIDEO HERE: